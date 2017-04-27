For as little as $14 million, you can buy an early serial number 2003 Gulfstream G550, a large-cabin business aircraft that is capable of flying 8 passengers more than 6,700 nm. These jets sold new for more than $45 million, so that is a heady loss of resale value for an aircraft that flies only 425 hr. per year on average. Late model aircraft, however, command more than $45 million at resale time as they incorporate all the latest upgrades, along with having low-time airframes and ...