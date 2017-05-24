Gulfstream Aerospace’s G280 set two speed records in April on flights to and from the 2017 Avalon Airshow. The aircraft flew 3,332 nm from Singapore to Melbourne, Australia, in 7 hr. and 21 min., at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.81. It then flew from Singapore to Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport, 3,177 nm, in 7 hr. and 18 min. at Mach 0.82. The G280 holds more than 60 city-pair speed ...