Global Aviation Technologies will update 19 C-21A jets, which are military versions of the Learjet 35A, for the U.S. Air Force. The contract is valued at $32.2 million. The company received the first of the 19 jets, which will receive new avionics, automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast, or ADS-B; Future Air Navigation Systems, or FANS 1/A; and electronic flight information systems. Upgrades also include replacement of the original analog instruments with electronic ...