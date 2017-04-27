The Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) has identified the “psychological drivers of noncompliance” behind pilots’ “extremely poor” adherence to go-around policies. The finding has spurred a revamping of the safety advocate’s long-held stable approach criteria and guidance for when a go-around is prudent. The work is part of the FSF’s Go-Around Decision-Making and Execution Project. This research effort by two internal committees and the Presage Group ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"FSF Finds 'Psychological Drivers Of Noncompliance' Regarding Go-Around Policies" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).