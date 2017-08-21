ForeFlight has introduced Scout, a portable, dual-band ADS-B receiver that delivers inflight weather and traffic information to the ForeFlight Mobile app. Scout retails at $199. The unit is the result of a collaboration with uAvionix of Palo Alto, California, and offers a low-cost ADS-B option for pilots and operators, the company said. Customers can connect an iPad or iPhone directly to the device and receive inflight ADS-B weather and traffic ...