ForeFlight has introduced Scout, a portable, dual-band ADS-B receiver that delivers inflight weather and traffic information to the ForeFlight Mobile app. Scout retails at $199. The unit is the result of a collaboration with uAvionix of Palo Alto, California, and offers a low-cost ADS-B option for pilots and operators, the company said. Customers can connect an iPad or iPhone directly to the device and receive inflight ADS-B weather and traffic ...
