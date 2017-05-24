Completions specialist Flying Colours Corp. has delivered the first three Bombardier CRJ200 ex-airliner-to-VIP conversions for Chinese luxury company Sparkle Roll’s SR Jet, and will deliver three more by year-end. The remaining two aircraft of the original deal for eight are still parked in China as airliners. Plans to fly them to Flying Colours’ Peterborough, Ontario, headquarters for conversion are still under discussion, Executive Vice President Eric Gillespie says. The ...