Flamingo Air in Cincinnati is establishing agreements with partner companies in Japan to offer drone training and maintenance and repair courses in the country, it said. The company’s “Worker Bee” division provides drone education, design and maintenance. Flamingo Air also operates Airline Ground School, an aircraft dispatcher certification ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Flamingo Air Offers Drone Training In Japan" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).