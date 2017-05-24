Falcon Aviation has opened a VIP Heliport at its new Dubai South VIP Terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport in the UAE. The heliport will be run and managed by Falcon Aviation personnel and will be available to those arriving in business jets at the terminal. Demand is expected from aircraft arriving from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, India and the Far East. The helipad, next to the VIP terminal, has space for three large executive helicopters. The heliport will be ...