​The FAA has proposed a $3.685 million civil penalty against NavWorx of Rowlett, Texas, for allegedly producing and selling automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) units containing a GPS chip that did not meet the agency’s requirements, and misrepresenting the products to customers. That fine may be hard to collect since NavWorx says it has ceased operations. In March 2015, the FAA notified the aviation industry it had tightened System Integrity Level standards for GPS chips ...