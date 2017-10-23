Dassault Aviation’s long-delayed Falcon 5X development program faces a further holdup after Safran Aircraft Engines revealed it had encountered new problems with the aircraft’s Silvercrest turbofans during recent ground and flight tests. Engine development issues have already forced Dassault to delay entry-into-service of the new jet to 2020, and Eric Trappier, the company’s chairman and CEO, says it is too early to know how long the latest problems will further impact the ...