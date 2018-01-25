Dassault Aviation reports receiving orders for 41 Falcon Jets in 2017, up from 33 in the prior year; the termination of the Falcon 5X program resulted in three cancellations. The French airframer delivered 49 business jets last year, up from a forecast of 45. Meanwhile, the company’s backlog decreased to 52 from 63, and some Falcon 5X cancellations have yet to be entered in the books. The business jet market has yet to fully recover from the global financial crisis of 2008.