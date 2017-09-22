French manufacturer Daher has opened an aerostructures manufacturing and logistics site in Queretaro, Mexico. The facility is dedicated to producing doors for Airbus A320 emergency exits and cargo bays. Daher’s activity in Queretaro is intertwined with that of the neighboring Airbus Helicopters production site, which historically has been in charge of a number of Airbus doors. Daher supplies Airbus Helicopters with parts, materials and chemicals for door production. Twenty Daher ...
