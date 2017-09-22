Crystal Skye, a VIP Boeing 777-200L, was delivered Aug. 1 to Crystal AirCruises, a subsidiary of Crystal Cruises registered in Aruba. The aircraft marks an expansion by Crystal Cruises into special-interest aerial charters with a focus on the Asia market. Itineraries will be managed by global leisure, entertainment and hospitality specialist Genting of Hong Kong. The 84-passenger twinjet, reconfigured by Greenpoint Technologies of Kirkland, Washington, is being operated and maintained by ...