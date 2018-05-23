Roger Whyte, Mark Paolucci and Will Dirks were Cessna executives as the Citation X was being developed. Whyte was senior vice president of Sales, a position assumed by Paolucci when Whyte retired in 2010. Meanwhile, Dirks was vice president of Operations. With the Citation X about to join all three in retirement, each recalls special moments in that iconic aircraft’s early history: Roger Whyte: I remember the day Milt Sills and Ellis Brady (Ellis was one of the masterminds behind the ...