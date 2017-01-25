Cirrus Aircraft has launched the G6, the latest upgrade of its SR series of single-engine piston aircraft. The new models feature Garmin’s Cirrus Perspective+ flight deck, “inspired” by Garmin’s just announced G1000 NXi integrated platform and Cirrus-designed wingtips. In addition, the SR20 gets an engine upgrade; it is powered by a 215-hp Lycoming IO-390, allowing the aircraft to fly longer missions and have an increased useful load, the company said. “G6 is ...