China’s Deer Jet plans to build up an international network of FBOs, possibly by buying established facilities as a first step. The initial focus is on the U.S., with Europe not far behind, according to Zhu Yinan, general manager of Deer Jet’s FBO management division, who says the first deal could be done this year. Creating such a service network is part of the wider strategy of the HNA Group, Deer Jet’s parent company, for expanding its business internationally and ...