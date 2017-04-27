​Oil and gas helicopter operator CHC reports emerging as an “economically robust and agile competitor,” 10 months after filing for bankruptcy protection. The Canadian operator, which is headquarted in Texas, says the court confirmed its financial restructuring on March 24. The new CHC is lighter to the tune of 80 helicopters, $1 billion of debt, and another $1.4 billion in lease obligations. Some $300 million is being plowed into a recapitalization of the company, while ...