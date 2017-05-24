Business aviation flight activity increased globally during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the last three months of 2016. In fact, it was the highest utilization of aircraft for any first quarter since 2008, according to Jet Support Services Inc., a provider of maintenance support and financial services. “The significant increase in activity could be an indicator of positive sentiment among businesses concerning the overall economy,” said Neil Book, JSSI president and CEO. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Business Flight Activity Highest In Nearly A Decade" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).