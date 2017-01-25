Bombardier Commercial Aircraft has delivered its first CRJ200 Special Freighter to Gulf & Caribbean Cargo, its launch customer. The company does business as IFL Group in Waterford, Michigan. The jets are converted from the passenger version by Aeronautical Engineers of Miami, a Bombardier-licensed third party Supplemental Type Certificate provider. The design includes a 94 X 77-in. cargo door, eight pallet positions and holds up to 14,840 lb. The CRJ100 and 200 operator base has ...
