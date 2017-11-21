Boeing completed the acquisition of Aurora Flight Sciences Corp. in early November. The developer and manufacturer of advanced aerospace platforms and autonomous systems, Aurora will operate under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology as a subsidiary and retain the name Aurora Flight Sciences and continue as an independent operating model. The big airframer first announced the agreement with Aurora in October, pending U.S. government approval. Terms of the approved deal were not ...
