Bell Helicopter, working in collaboration with Uber, the ride-hailing giant, is developing a four-seat air taxi. The Textron subsidiary debuted its design at the Consumer Electronics Show, which ran Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas. “The future of urban air taxi is closer than many people realize. We believe in the positive impact our design will have on addressing transportation concerns in cities worldwide,” Bell President and CEO Mitch Snyder said. He went on to note that the air taxi ...