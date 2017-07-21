Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft T-6C military trainer has received basic certification from the EASA, paving the way for delivery of 10 aircraft to the UK Ministry of Defense’s Military Flying Training System program. The T-6C is on schedule for deliveries in 2018. Affinity Flying Training Services—a joint venture between Elbit Systems and Kellogg, Brown and Root—was chosen to provide aircraft and maintenance services to the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Beechcraft T-6C Trainer Earns EASA Approval" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).