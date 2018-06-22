1. Avflight Opens New Facility at KMDT

Avflight Corp. opened its new FBO in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in May. The 5,000-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art building features a conference room, kitchen, pilot lounge, three private pilot rooms, office spaces and a catering kitchen. The FBO is located next to the main terminal and across from a new Marriott hotel (under construction). Avflight will begin Phase 2 of expansion shortly and break ground on a new 30,000-sq.-ft. hangar expected to be complete by January 2019.

Avflight

www.avflight.com

2. Gulfstream Renames Support Unit

Gulfstream Aerospace, in highlighting its emphasis on the customer-focused service experience, rebranded Product Support, its maintenance and support organization,“Customer Support.” Gulfstream maintains on one the largest company-owned customer support network in business aviation. “The commitment to putting our customers first has been a part of our heritage since the initial Gulfstream I entered service,” said Derek Zimmerman, president of Gulfstream Customer Support. “As we’ve evolved, we continue to simplify and enhance the customer experience. A recent example of that is the creation of our Aircraft Ownership Service program.”

Gulfstream Aerospace

Savannah, Georgia

www.gulfstream.com

3. Elliott Approved for Winglet Installations

Elliott Aviation has announced their addition to the Tamarack Aerospace Group’s dealer network authorizing them to install Tamarack Active Winglets at their facilities in Moline, Illinois; Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis. The winglets have EASA and FAA type certificates for installation on Cessna Citation Models (CJ, CJ1, CJ1+, M2, CJ2, CJ2+, CJ3 and CJ+).

Elliott Aviation

www.elliottaviation.com

4. VistaJet Partners With Bon Soiree

Bon Soiree, based in Northchurch, Berhamstead, England, will continue providing VistaJet members with innovative menus and food preparation on its flights departing from London. Bon Soiree employs about 40, and has just added Consultant Chef Alan Bird who along with Founder and Director Derek Freeman and Head Chef Alan Bell has already started to create seasonal menus.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for VistaJet’s cabin hostesses to provide passengers with a seamless dining service, so we have come up with a unique food labelling system. Alongside clear cooking instructions are color photos detailing the presentation of each dish, and 14 allergens are assessed and marked accordingly. Signature dishes include Char-grilled Poussin Breast on Toast with Creamed Morels to start, followed by Sea Bass Provencal and a dessert of Rhubarb Parfait.

Left: Derek Freeman, founder and director of Bon Soiree with Diego Sabino, vice president of private dining at VistaJet.

VistaJet

www.vistajet.com

www.bonsoiree.co.uk

5. DAS Launches New Website

Dallas Aeronautical Services (DAS) launched their new website in late May. The revamped site is more customer focused allowing easier and targeted connection with DAS and their services. The site is designed with minimal clicks to get to the exact location along with direct phone numbers at every location for optimal communication.

Dallas Aeronautical Services

Love Field, Dallas, Texas

(972) 723-3164

www.dasvcs.com

6. Satcom Direct Opens in Basel

Satcom Direct has opened its fourth European office at EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, one of Switzerland’s business executive aviation centers. It positions SD in the center of Europe’s satcom installation business and supports the increased demand for the installation of Jet ConneX, the ultra-high-speed data transfer service for large-cabin, long-range jets.

Satcom Direct International Basel

c/o Swiss International Air Lines Ltd., P.O. Box CH-4002 Basel, Switzerland

www.satcomdirect.com

7. Portside Launches New Aircraft Report Platform

San Francisco-based Portside Inc., has launched a private aviation report and analytics platform. According to the company, for the first-time aircraft management companies and in-house corporate flight departments will be able to easily analyze and track the performance of their aircraft. Through collating all aircraft data in one place, Portside can deliver key financial and tax reports that are required to optimize the cost aircraft ownership and preserve the value of an aircraft. Product highlights include: dynamic, actionable financial reporting; tax reporting; compliance recordkeeping; multi-owner reporting and analysis; charter analysis; among other features.

Portside Inc.

San Francisco, California

https://portside.co

infor@portside.co

8. New Free Version Wx2 Weather App

Wx24 Pilot Aviation Weather App is available in a free version. No strings attached, no popup ads, just a presentation of aviation weather that gives pilots a quick and easy ready of conditions and forecasts, in addition to providing weather reports for the smallest of U.S. airports. The app pulls together numerous aviation weather reports and presents them in a simple visual format, according to the maker. The app summarizes the weather forecast in a real-time, color-coded visual graphic that allows pilots to flag up to 18 different weather conditions against a pilot’s personal minimums and activates grey-coded alerts (when to fly cautiously) and black-coded warnings (when not to fly at all). Developed for the iPhone and iPad; available for download from iTunes.

Wx24 Pilot app

www.Wx24pilot.com

9. Heron Aviation Adds Another Aircraft Approval

Heron Aviation’s CAMO (EASA Par-M Subpart G Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization) approval has been extended to the Learjet 60 increasing their fleet offerings to customers wanting shorter flights. Besides the new Citation approvals, Heron's CAMO maintains business jets from Dassault and Bombardier. The increased portfolio, which has coincided with a growing number of new customers, ensures competent service as well as safe and reliable support for existing and future aircraft.

Heron Aviation

Lauchringen, Germany

www.heronavitaion.de

10. Signature Opens Sports Terminal at MIA

Signature Flight Support opened is new 3,500-sq.-ft. Sports Charter Terminal and accompanying 2,500-sq.- ft. ground services equipment building in early June at Miami International Airport. The new facility will enable a higher volume of home and visiting professional and collegiate sports teams traveling to and from the Miami area to access MIA via chartered flight. Mark Johnstone, group chief executive of BBA Aviation and CEO of Signature Flight Support said, “Signature is pleased to expand access to the City of Miami, create opportunities for new revenue streams, and welcome professional teams . . . . The new facility will serve as a proper gateway to all the magic the city has to offer . . . .”

Signature Flight Support

www.signatureflight.com