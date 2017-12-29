B. Coleman Aviation has completed construction of its 40,000-sq.-ft. hangar at Gary/Chicago Airport located 25 mi. from Chicago. The construction expands the facility to about 95,000 sq. ft. The new hangar can accommodate four large-cabin aircraft and eight small-to-midsize aircraft. The addition was added to meet the growing demand in the region for business aviation services.
