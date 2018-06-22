Selected accidents and incidents in May and June 2018. The following NTSB information is preliminary. June 3 — About 1130 MDT, a Cessna T210M (N66ML) was heavily damaged during a forced landing near Clovis, New Mexico. The private pilot was not injured. It was a personal flight and no flight plan had been filed. The local flight departed Clovis Municipal Airport (CVN) about 1040. According to the FAA inspector who responded to the accident, the pilot was in cruise flight, at an ...