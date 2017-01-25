328 Support Services GmbH and Duncan Aviation have partnered to deliver and certify a full cabin completion on a Bombardier Challenger 604. The aircraft is Finnish registered. 328 Support Services verified all the engineering data involved and certification of the modification with a new European Aviation Safety Agency Part 21 Minor Change Approval. Duncan Aviation performed the production, installation and testing at its facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. The project includes a new ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"328 Support Services, Duncan Partner On Challenger 604 Completion" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).