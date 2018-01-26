LYON, France—Arianespace suffered from two mishaps Jan. 25 in its first launch of the year, when the Ariane 5 rocket lost its telemetry link with the ground and placed both of its payload satellites into the wrong orbit. “A few seconds after ignition of the upper stage, the second tracking station located in Natal, Brazil, did not acquire the launcher telemetry; this lack of telemetry lasted throughout the rest of powered flight,” Arianespace says. Contact was lost nine ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Telemetry Cut, Incorrect Orbit Injection Mar Ariane 5 Launch".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.