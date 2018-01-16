HOUSTON—SpaceX’s 13th NASA-contracted Dragon resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) splashed down under parachute in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja, California on Jan. 13 with a 4,100-lb. return cargo of science experiments and technology ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpaceX ISS Cargo Mission Splashes Down".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.