As the commercial satellite industry prepares to extend broadband access globally, government assistance likely will be required to prevent an outbreak of collisions among new low Earth orbit small satellite constellations, as well as disruption from potential adversaries, industry representatives told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Oct. 25. The global satellite industry generated $261 billion in 2016, according to the Satellite Industry Associations’ 2017 report, a figure that could ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Satellite Execs Seek To Partner With Government".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.