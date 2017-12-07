CAPE CANAVERAL—The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM), a prototype expandable habitat developed by Las Vegas-based Bigelow Aerospace, will remain aboard the International Space Station for at least another three years under a fixed-price contract that lets the privately owned firm retain all intellectual property ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NASA Signs New Contract For Bigelow ISS Module".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.