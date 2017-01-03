NASA’s record-setting Mars Odyssey mission is expected to resume orbital science observations this week, following a Dec. 26 safe mode incident that also temporarily interrupted the spacecraft’s complementary role as a communications relay for the agency’s Curiosity and Odyssey surface ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "NASAâ€™s Mars Odyssey Rebounds from Safe Mode".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.