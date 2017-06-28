Aerospace umbrella company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) announced a series of strategic changes June 28, including a new U.S.-based satellite servicing company, the company’s launch customer, the retirement of its Space Systems Loral (SSL) president, and other new executive ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MDA Creates New Satellite Servicing Company, Changes Managers".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.