Shares of Canadian-turned-U.S. space systems provider Maxar Technologies dipped around 8% on Feb. 26 after the company surprised stock traders with news that William McCombe is stepping down as chief financial officer (CFO) ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Maxar Sees Sudden CFO Turnover, Challenges Ahead".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.