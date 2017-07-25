Japan’s first privately developed rocket has been scheduled for launch on July 29 by developer Interstellar Technologies ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Japanâ€™s First Private Rocket Set for Launch".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.