The last Delta II took off Sept. 15 from Vandenberg AFB. Credit: NASA
CAPE CANAVERAL—The last Delta II rocket lifted off from Vandenberg AFB in California Sept. 15 to dispatch a NASA science satellite into polar orbit to monitor Earth’s ice sheets, sea level changes and forest canopies, marking the 155th and final mission for the booster that helped put the U.S. back into the space business after the 1986 Challenger accident. The 128-ft.-tall (39-m) two-stage rocket, carrying NASA’s 3,340-lb.(1,516-kg) Ice, ...
