Forty-two years after NASA’s twin Viking landers looked for organics on Mars, the Curiosity rover has found them, setting the stage for a focused search for signs of life. Six months after its August 2012 landing inside a 96-mi. (154-km) wide impact crater near Mars’ equator, Curiosity drilled out a teaspoon of gray powder from a what had once been a water-soaked rock and found key ingredients necessary for life. The discovery of sulfur, nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, phosphorus ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Curiosity Mars Rover Finds Evidence Of Diverse Organic Molecules".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.