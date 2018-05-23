NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told the U.S. Senate Appropriations’ Commerce, Justice and Science (CJS) subcommittee that he intends to work through lingering cost and schedule obstacles facing the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and efforts to launch the technically challenged observatory as soon as May ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bridenstine Promises To See JWST to Finish Line".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.