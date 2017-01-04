PARIS—Arianespace is planning on 12 launches this year with its Ariane 5, Soyuz and Vega rockets and, admitting a downward trend in the geostationary satellite market, is expecting connectivity to be the next growth ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Arianespace Sees Busy 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.