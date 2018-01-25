HOUSTON—Arianespace has confirmed that a pair of satellites launched on Jan. 25, one of which is hosting NASA’s Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) mission, reached orbit a ground communications glitch a few seconds after upper stage ignition of the Ariane 5 rocket. Stephane Israel, Arianespace CEO, announced the anomaly at 6:24 p.m. EST, 64 min. after what appeared to be a flawless liftoff of the SES-14 and Al Yah 3 telecommunications satellites from French ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Arianespace: Comms Restored with Ariane 5 Payloads".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.