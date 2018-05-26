HOUSTON -- Apollo 12 lunar module pilot and Skylab 2 mission commander Alan L. Bean died May 26 at Houston Methodist Hospital at the Texas Medical Center. The former U. S. Navy test pilot and artist noted for his vivid depictions of early human spaceflight was 86. Bean had been hospitalized following a sudden illness he experienced during a trip to Fort Wayne, Ind., two weeks ago, according to a statement from his family. "A native Texan, Alan died peacefully in Houston surrounded by ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Apollo 12 Astronaut Alan Bean Dies " and other premium content selected daily by our editors.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.