The U.S. Air Force entered into an $800 million public-private partnership with Aerojet Rocketdyne to develop the AR1 rocket engine in 2015.
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s proposed replacement for the Russian-build RD-180 rocket engine, the liquid-fueled AR1, has completed its critical design review ...
