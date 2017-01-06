In a period of just three months, Miami-headquartered line-MRO and ground-handling company F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM) has almost doubled to 24 the number of line stations it operates within the USA.

On Jan. 3, FEAM announced it had opened eight new line stations in the U.S. Midwest and on the U.S. West Coast, all eight being fully operational from the outset.

According to FEAM, it expanded its network into the Midwest and added new stations on the West Coast “to fully accommodate its growing customer base of major global airline operators.”

FEAM’s latest line stations are located at Paine Field, Everett, Washington; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Denver International Airport; Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Orlando International Airport; and Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

According to FEAM, it has signed line maintenance agreements with various international and U.S. domestic airlines to provide full handling of airworthiness release support and up to A-check-level work at the eight new locations. Select locations also will have EASA B1-level FEAM engineers to provide full handling of EASA and UAE GCAA requirements.

The launches of the eight new line-MRO stations at the beginning of 2017 follows a FEAM announcement in the fall that it had launched three new stations on Oct. 3, also fully operational from the outset. FEAM is operating these three line-MRO stations to support the Boeing 767 freighter fleet of a sizable cargo operator. That carrier appears to be ABX Air.

Those three stations, which became operational on Oct. 3 (“on time” per the aircraft operator’s planning, according to FEAM), are at Ontario International Airport, California; Richmond International Airport, Virginia; and Lehigh Valley International Airport near Allentown, Pennsylvania.

In 2015 FEAM launched two other line stations and it added new line-MRO and ground-handling clients at existing stations in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, FEAM opened line stations at Rickenbacker International Airport near Columbus, Ohio; and at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in northern Kentucky, near Kentucky’s border with Ohio.

The company began handling Korean Air flights at Anchorage International Airport in January 2015. It started handling NCA Cargo flights at Anchorage in March 2016 and FEAM added passenger handling for Korean Air’s Boeing 747-8I flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport the same month.

Additional expansion for FEAM in 2015 came in March of that year when GE Telesis announced it would locate Airbus and Boeing components and line replaceable units (LRUs) at FEAM’s existing line stations at Miami International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport serving Houston, and Los Angeles International Airport.

This agreement called for FEAM to use the GA Telesis-provided components and LRUs to manage its airline clients’ needs at those stations, particularly in AOG situations.

The GA Telesis-FEAM agreement quickly expanded to FEAM’s line stations at Anchorage, Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago O’Hare, Charleston International Airport in South Carolina, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

FEAM attributes much of its ability to grow rapidly over the past three years to a partnership it launched in 2014 with UK-based Airline Maintenance & Engineering Training Ltd (AMET), a UK CAA/EASA Part 147 approved training organization. Established in 2010, AMET has training facilities in Exeter in England, Edinburgh in Scotland and Alicante in Spain.

Under the terms of its agreement with AMET, FEAM’s maintenance-training center at its Miami headquarters has become an approved location for the partnership. “As such, we are one of very few U.S. organizations that provides EASA 147 maintenance training,” FEAM notes on its website.

On its website, FEAM lists 25 airlines as customers, although one listed client, US Airways, no longer exists as such. The company’s market penetration with large all-cargo carriers is significant, FEAM’s client list including 10 such airlines--among them the US cargo operators Atlas Air and its sister airline Polar Air Cargo.

However, FEAM’s clients also names such as Aeromexico, Air China, Asiana, Avianca, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, El Al, EVA Air, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Qantas, Republic Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

In addition to being an FAA-certificated FAR Part 145 repair station, FEAM holds certifications as a South Korea MOLIT approved maintenance organization (AMO); a Bermuda DCA AMO; a Singapore CAAS 145 repair station; an EASA 145 repair station; and a Japanese Civil Aeronautics Board (JCAB) repair station. According to FEAM, it was the first US-based MRO to receive JCAB line maintenance approval.

FEAM, which by now has expanded to employ more than 600 line maintenance engineers and aircraft maintenance technicians, operates two additional line stations at commercial airports in the USA: at Huntsville International Airport (HSV) in Alabama and at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Additionally, FEAM has a presence on two U.S. air force bases: Wright-Patterson AFB near Dayton, Ohio; and Dover AFB near Dover, Delaware.