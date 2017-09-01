The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) recently expanded its library of international cooperative agreements, signing a Working Arrangement on Airworthiness Certification in cooperation with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and Maintenance Agreement Guidance (MAG) with the FAA. The CAAS-EASA Working Arrangement stems from a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2012 and sets forth procedures for each authority to validate and accept the other’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Singapore Extends Airworthiness Pacts With Europe, U.S.".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.