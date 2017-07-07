Rolls-Royce unveiled its new civil engine services aircraft availability center in Derby, England, on June 5, where it will upgrade its engine operations and maintenance management capabilities by utilizing a broader set of data analytics. Described as “the next step” in Rolls-Royce’s engine monitoring service by Tom Palmer, the OEM’s senior vice president of services for civil aerospace, the center represents a step forward in both the scope and scale of the data ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Rolls-Royce Opens New Service Center For Airline Support" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.