It’s true that I was raised differently from most people. My mother died when I was seven so I do not know or appreciate her influence on what and who I am. My father was in his late fifties when I was born, and he knew he could not protect me from the world. Papa didn’t finish grade school and didn’t have a career or even constant employment; he was a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. That did not stop him from being well-read and knowledgeable about life and people. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Respecting Others Does More Than Hashtags To Promote Equality".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.