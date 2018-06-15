Three-D printing, or additive manufacturing, of polymer parts for aircraft interiors is decades old. But metal is not naturally a convenient liquid, and metal aircraft parts tend to be safety-critical, so printing metal parts has taken longer to advance. Nevertheless, the pace of metal printing is picking up. It started with an OEM of engines, where weight and performance are critical. It is now spreading well beyond to a variety of components and structures. OEMs are also diversifying ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pace Of Printing 3D Metal Aviation Parts Picking Up".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.