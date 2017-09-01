Landing gear has it tough. It must withstand temperature and environment extremes, take a considerable pounding from runways and remain completely safe and functional during even the roughest of aircraft landings. For maintenance, repair and overhaul purposes, that means flight hours and cycles are continuously recorded, ensuring the gear remains safe and flightworthy. British engineering consultancy Atkins has teams of engineers experienced in the design, manufacture, analysis and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MRO For Landing Gear As Demanding As Its Job ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.