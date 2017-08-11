It is no secret that the aviation maintenance industry faces workforce challenges. The often-cited Boeing Market Outlook foresees global technician demand to reach 679,000 by 2035, an Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) survey suggests that the skills gap could cost the maintenance industry $1.95 billion, and Oliver Wyman forecasts that by 2027, U.S. demand for maintenance technicians will outstrip supply by 9%. Airbus recently added its prediction to the fray, estimating that the ...
