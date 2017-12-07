The aerospace industry is an early adopter of smart manufacturing as the transition to what has become known as Industry 4.0, or the “fourth industrial revolution,” takes place. According to research by Capgemini, 62% of aerospace and defense companies had a smart manufacturing initiative as of March 2017, putting aerospace ahead of not only the automotive sector (50%) but also energy and utilities (42%), consumer goods (40%) and life sciences and pharmaceuticals (37%) in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Industry 4.0 Impacts Aviation Design, MRO".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.