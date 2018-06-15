It is now more than 20 years since the third-deadliest accident in U.S. aviation history, the explosion of TWA Flight 800, but the legacy of that tragedy continues in the engineering of fuel tank technology for commercial aircraft. TWA 800 exploded and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off New York in July 1996 minutes after takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 230 people on board. The subsequent four-year NTSB investigation concluded that the accident was probably ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fuel Tank Inerting Reduces Flammabiity Risk".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.